Northland Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Northland Securities from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE:BBW opened at $41.02 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $554.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,129.67. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $447,531.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,416.90. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 211.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

