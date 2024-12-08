NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.4% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 897.5% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital upped their price target on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,796,986 shares of company stock valued at $214,418,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $142.44 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

