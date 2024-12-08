Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

OPOF stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Old Point Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 44.9% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 25,273 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 116,015 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

