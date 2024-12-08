OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 125.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,108,405.88. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock valued at $214,418,399 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $142.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.58. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

