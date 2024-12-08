Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after buying an additional 228,093 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.95, a P/E/G ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $55.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

