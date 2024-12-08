Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after buying an additional 228,093 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Omnicell Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.95, a P/E/G ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $55.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on OMCL
Omnicell Profile
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicell
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.