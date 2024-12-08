Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OOMA. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OOMA

Ooma Trading Down 7.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

NYSE OOMA opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Ooma has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $399.59 million, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 32.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ooma by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ooma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.