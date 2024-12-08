Oracle’s (ORCL) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $191.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $531.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.36 and a 200 day moving average of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $196.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

