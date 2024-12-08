Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SEED stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

