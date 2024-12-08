Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

OESX opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,695,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

