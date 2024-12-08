Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNNGY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

