PACK Private Wealth LLC Sells 82 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PACK Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $227.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

