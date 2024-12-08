Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of research firms have commented on PEB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $235,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,834,199.08. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,284 shares in the company, valued at $17,692,201.12. This trade represents a 0.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,875,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 759,964 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 541,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,418,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 130,265 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 71,920 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

