Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,205,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $16,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In related news, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,367.45. This represents a 15.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $640,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. This represents a 22.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,156 shares of company stock worth $2,579,197. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.91. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $288.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.