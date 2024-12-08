Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 408 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $13,419,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,655,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,592,139.88. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,796,986 shares of company stock worth $214,418,399. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

