Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 5,088 shares.The stock last traded at $7.78 and had previously closed at $7.56.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pharming Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAR

Pharming Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $523.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.