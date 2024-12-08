Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Holdings Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,395,000 after buying an additional 205,584 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,139,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after buying an additional 30,942 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $333.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $155.75 and a 52-week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

