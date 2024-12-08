Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 79,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.6% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Paul J. Evans purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth sold 42,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $343,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,551.68. The trade was a 69.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.80 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

