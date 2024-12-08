Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $5.05. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Porch Group shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 846,389 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRCH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,298 shares in the company, valued at $556,596. The trade was a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 186.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,457,915 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Porch Group by 444.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Porch Group by 223.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,532,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 763,800 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth $613,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $658.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

