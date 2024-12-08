PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,346,000 after purchasing an additional 304,352 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $7,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,054.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 98,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 29.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 73.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 65,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 857.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

