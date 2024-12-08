Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.30. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

