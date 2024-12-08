Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 635,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $18.74 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

