ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 158,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,421,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

ProPetro Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $30,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at $775,125.12. This trade represents a 4.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,723 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $746,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 80.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $764,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

