Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

PB opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $91,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,381. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $346,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,934.50. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $604,114. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

