Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,100 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cooper Companies by 1,634.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 717.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The trade was a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

