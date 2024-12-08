Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Clorox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Clorox by 17.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.49.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

