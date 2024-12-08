Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,200 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388,735 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $194,832,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 148.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,257,000 after purchasing an additional 765,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dollar General by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,324,000 after purchasing an additional 704,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. This represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This represents a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.88%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

