Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $189.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $191.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

