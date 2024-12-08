Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Global Payments by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,047,000 after buying an additional 785,539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 188.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,857,000 after buying an additional 755,898 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 316.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,981,000 after acquiring an additional 463,568 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 171.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after acquiring an additional 354,648 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.41.

Shares of GPN opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

