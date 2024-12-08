Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,884 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $359,480,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,721 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 516,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.00.

ULTA stock opened at $428.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.15 and a 200 day moving average of $376.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

