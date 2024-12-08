Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,872 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,329,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 130,217 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,605,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 981,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 637,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE:RSI opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -684.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 550,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,982,018. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 25,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $318,988.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,952.20. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,339 shares of company stock worth $3,612,971 over the last three months. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

