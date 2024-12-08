Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 400 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in World Acceptance by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in World Acceptance by 63.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 122.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 65.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 28.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $121.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 19.53 and a quick ratio of 19.53. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $149.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30.

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $62,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,591. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

