Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,500 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 384,374 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 342,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 44,496 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 404,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 104,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCRN opened at $18.08 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.19 million, a P/E ratio of -361.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

