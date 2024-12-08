Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 800 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLP. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 53,092 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 115,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simulations Plus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLP. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,462,584 shares in the company, valued at $95,775,073.44. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,255. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $30.13 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

