Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $893,000 Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,519,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $843,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SW has been the topic of several research reports. Argus assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SW opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 303.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.26%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

