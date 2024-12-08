Q1 Earnings Forecast for TSE:NA Issued By Desjardins

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$136.10.

TSE NA opened at C$132.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$121.80. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$93.31 and a one year high of C$141.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 285 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

