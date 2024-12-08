Q1 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree Cut by Analyst

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLTR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after buying an additional 596,191 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,129,000 after purchasing an additional 158,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 138,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,003,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 124,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

