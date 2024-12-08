Q2 Earnings Forecast for ARWR Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $39.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,629.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.