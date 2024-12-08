Q3 EPS Estimates for ASO Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

