Q4 Earnings Forecast for SentinelOne Issued By DA Davidson

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SentinelOne in a research report issued on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

NYSE S opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,197.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,541 shares in the company, valued at $28,169,917.83. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,940. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,754 shares of company stock worth $8,532,505. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 220.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 1,190.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 176,386 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in SentinelOne by 79.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

