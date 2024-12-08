Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of QLYS opened at $155.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys has a 12-month low of $119.17 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $209,616.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,652 shares in the company, valued at $17,885,415.24. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $1,322,774.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,627.84. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 16.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 70.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 30.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

