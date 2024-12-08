Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Here’s Why

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.03. 1,938,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,136,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The company had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $92,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,754.52. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,960.96. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,235 shares of company stock valued at $895,538. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

