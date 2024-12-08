Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.32. 752,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,505,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Red Cat Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $616.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Cat Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCAT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Stories

