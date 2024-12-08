Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on November 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $158.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

