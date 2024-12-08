Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. stock on November 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.85 and a 1-year high of $163.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.