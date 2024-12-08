Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fox Factory stock on November 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.60. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $70.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOXF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Fox Factory by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,595,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 70.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 474.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.