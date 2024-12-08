Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock on November 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 11/20/2024.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $778.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $735.95 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $876.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,011.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,107.29.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

