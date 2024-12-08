Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of FL stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

