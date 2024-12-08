Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Price

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.67.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $687.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.70, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $232.78 and a one year high of $698.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.00.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at $82,103,253.44. This represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total value of $18,928,911.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,729,666.14. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $63,093,907. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $871,860,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

