Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,188 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 925,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,567,000 after buying an additional 170,153 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $539,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

