Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,837 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Clearway Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $28.24 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.55 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 163.46%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

